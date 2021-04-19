In short
The aim of re-basing is mainly to ensure that new items in the economy, which could have become more important that before, are included and their weight put into consideration.
The annual headline inflation for the year ended March 2021 now drops to 2.7% from the 4.1% that was recorded before rebasing.
Inflation Figures Change After Ubos Rebase Statistics
19 Apr 2021
