Inflation Increases to 3.0 Percent

Inflation has increased to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent of end of January according to February Consumer Price Index released by Uganda Bureau of Statistics UBOS today.
28 Feb 2019
The Director of Macroeconomics at UBOS, Dr Chris Mukiza reading end of February Consumer Price Index Login to license this image from 1$.
