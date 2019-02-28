Blanshe Musinguzi
18:05

Inflation Increases to 3.0 Percent

28 Feb 2019, 18:05 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
The Director of Macroeconomics at UBOS, Dr Chris Mukiza reading end of February Consumer Price Index Blanshe Musinguzi

In short
Inflation has increased to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent of end of January according to February Consumer Price Index released by Uganda Bureau of Statistics UBOS today.

 

