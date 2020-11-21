Aldon Walukamba
15:42

Influx of Unmarked Foods on The Market Raises Concern

21 Nov 2020, 15:38 Comments 199 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Lifestyle Interview
Goods displayed inside a supermarket

Goods displayed inside a supermarket

In short
A cross-section of supermarkets, retail shops and street vendors are selling goods that have no Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) ‘Q’ mark.

 

Tagged with: domestically made foods food safety unmarked foods
Mentioned: Kampala City Council Authority Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) food vending food vendors

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.