Informal Marriages Worry Karamoja Elders

In short
The elders observe that while marriage is supposed to be a lifetime commitment, the young generation seems to be taking it for fun, leaving children born to such relationships at stake. The matter was of concern was elders converged for the annual Karamoja Cultural festivities in Kaabong district.
Informal Marriages Worry Karamoja Elders3 Sep 2018, 19:52 Comments 80 Views Kaabong, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Report
An elderly women in Napak with her grand children that she fends using SAGE money. Login to license this image from 1$.
