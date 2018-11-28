Samuel Amanya
07:35

Ingrid, 15 Others Out on Bail

28 Nov 2018, 07:29 Comments 125 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Court Crime Politics Updates
Some of the suspects at Rukungiri court Samuel Amanya

In short
The suspects were picked up on Monday following clashes between police and FDC supporters in Rukungiri Municipality. It all started when police stormed the FDC offices in Rukungiri town where a group of supporters were conducting prayers.

 

