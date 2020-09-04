Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Cover only 20% of the African Population

In short
Dr Richard Mihigo, Immunization and Vaccine Development programme Manager at the WHO Regional Office for Africa told a press conference last evening that the doses will cover 20 per cent of those in need prioritizing healthcare workers but will later expand to cover the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Cover only 20% of the African Population4 Sep 2020, 11:42 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.