In short
In a large scale study code-named HPTN 083 that has been halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a bi-monthly injection was found to be safe and effective in preventing infection among cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men.
Injectable PrEP Found Effective in Offering Protection against HIV
18 May 2020
Cabotegravir injection is given bi-monthly. once approved, it will join the likes of Truvada to be used as PrEP.
