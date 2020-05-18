Flavia Nassaka
20:32

Injectable PrEP Found Effective in Offering Protection against HIV

18 May 2020
Cabotegravir injection is given bi-monthly. once approved, it will join the likes of Truvada to be used as PrEP.

In short
In a large scale study code-named HPTN 083 that has been halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a bi-monthly injection was found to be safe and effective in preventing infection among cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men.

 

