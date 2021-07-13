Injured Ugandan Fishermen Evacuated to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital

In short
The injured fishermen are Seremos Byaruhanga, Robert Amukuhikirize and Deo Busobozi, all attached to Nsunzu B landing site in Buhuka Parish Kyangwali sub county, Kikuube district. They were shot and injured at around 5a.m near the Senjojo landing site in Buhuka parish.
Injured Ugandan Fishermen Evacuated to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital13 Jul 2021, 07:39 Comments 134 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Two of the three injured fishermen being rushed to Kituti Health Center IV in Kikuube after being shot and injured by the suspected DRC Militiamen.
Tagged with: Lake Albert drc militia fishermen gun fire
