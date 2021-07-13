Injured Ugandan Fishermen Evacuated to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital

Two of the three injured fishermen being rushed to Kituti Health Center IV in Kikuube after being shot and injured by the suspected DRC Militiamen.

In short

The injured fishermen are Seremos Byaruhanga, Robert Amukuhikirize and Deo Busobozi, all attached to Nsunzu B landing site in Buhuka Parish Kyangwali sub county, Kikuube district. They were shot and injured at around 5a.m near the Senjojo landing site in Buhuka parish.