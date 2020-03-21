In short
It is alleged that the deceased and more than 50 prisoners on Saturday at 12 pm broke the perimeter wall of the western side of the prison and escaped towards Ediofe. At the time of the escape, there were only two prison warders instead of the usual six.
Inmate Shot Dead While Escaping from Arua Prison
Arua, Uganda
Security officers pondering their next move at the prisons gate after the break in at Arua government prisons.
