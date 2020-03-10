In short
Mbabazi Mariam, the head of female inmates at Mbarara main prison told a team of judicial officials led by the Chief Justice, Bart Katurebe on that they plead guilty hoping to get lighter sentences, but they are instead slapped with heavy punishments that have started scaring them away from plea bargaining.
Inmates Decry Heavy Sentences After Pleading Guilty Top story10 Mar 2020, 13:19 Comments 127 Views Mbarara, Uganda Human rights Court Breaking news
Tagged with: Convicts Human rights Plea Bargain Remands
Mentioned: Chief Justice Bart Katurebe
