Alex Otto
19:16

Inmates Jubilate Despite Decline in PLE Performance

17 Jan 2020, 19:10 Comments 171 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Inmates who sat PLE carry their headmaster Niwamanya in celebrations

Inmates who sat PLE carry their headmaster Niwamanya in celebrations

In short
Up to 56 candidates sat for PLE at the centre. Of these, 31, attained aggregates in second grade, 19 were in third grade, four got fourth-grade aggregates, while two were ungraded (U). Six of the candidates who had registered at the centre were registered absent.

 

Tagged with: Inmates celebrate PLE Inmates score second grade Inmates scores 14 aggregates PLE Primary Leaving Exams
Mentioned: UNEB Uganda Prisons Services

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.