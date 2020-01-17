In short
Up to 56 candidates sat for PLE at the centre. Of these, 31, attained aggregates in second grade, 19 were in third grade, four got fourth-grade aggregates, while two were ungraded (U). Six of the candidates who had registered at the centre were registered absent.
Inmates Jubilate Despite Decline in PLE Performance
17 Jan 2020
