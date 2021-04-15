Flavia Nassaka
17:42

Innovations Fund Receives UGX 30 Billion for Science Research

15 Apr 2021, 17:30 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Updates
Prof. William Bazeeyo tours exhibition stalls for the different innovations that MAK - RIF has funded

Prof. William Bazeeyo tours exhibition stalls for the different innovations that MAK - RIF has funded

In short
Prof. William Bazeyo confirmed the funding saying that the innovations targeted are those that address the National Development Plan (NDP 3) that was launched last year.

 

Tagged with: funding for innovations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.