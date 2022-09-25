Insecurity in Eastern DRC Could Sabotage Investment in Kisoro-Leaders

In short
Hajji Shafique Ssekandi, Kisoro Resident District Commissioner says that the fighting between M23 rebels and government troops is suffocating trade between the two countries. Ssekandi says that there is a need for quick deployment of a regional force that will bring peace to the area.
Insecurity in Eastern DRC Could Sabotage Investment in Kisoro-Leaders25 Sep 2022, 11:04 Comments 240 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Minister Kasaija greeting Kisoro RDC Hajji Shafique Ssekandi as he arrive for the Kigezi Industrial summit (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
