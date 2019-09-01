In short

The probe committee had a burden to ascertain whether the concerned member of staff displaced himself with his undergraduate students in respect of lecturing. The report notes that all the students the committee interacted with confirmed that Ms. Irene Nakibirige, an undergraduate student from the Evening Programme (EHR3102: Critical Thinking) delivered lectures to the day class. Nakibirige also testified having taught for about one month and that she was sent by the concerned staff.