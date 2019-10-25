Inspector of Mines Blocked from Accessing Mining Sites in Moroto

In short
Eneku had gone to Sunblet Mining Group Limited and Multi Task Company that replaced DAO Marble Limited, on Friday for an inspection and assessment of the activities.
Inspector of Mines Blocked from Accessing Mining Sites in Moroto25 Oct 2019, 17:36 Comments 54 Views Moroto, Uganda Business and finance Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya 3rd Division Spokesman Multi Task Company gerald eneku mines inspector karamoja mining in karamoja sunbelt mining group limited
Mentioned: Moroto District Uganda Peoples Defense Force he Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MoED)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.