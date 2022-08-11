Olive Nakatudde
Inspectorate of Government Yet to Prefer Charges Against MP Kagabo

11 Aug 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo with money allegedly picked from Speaker Anita Among's residence.

Farouk Kayondo, the Deputy Spokesperson at the IG says that Kagabo was on Tuesday briefly held in their custody before being released on bond pending investigations.

 

