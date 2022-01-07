In short
Explaining on the importance of the day, Fr male noted that it is observed nearly by all christian denominations as the feast day for the conversion of St Paul (formerly Saul) when stopped persecuting Christians, turned into an Apostle and great evangelist. Paul being the patron saint of the Archbishop-elect, the connection and significance can easily be identified.
Installation of Archbishop Designate Paul Ssemogerere Set for January 25
