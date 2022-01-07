Christopher Kisekka
07:50

Installation of Archbishop Designate Paul Ssemogerere Set for January 25

7 Jan 2022, 07:48 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Archbishop elect Paul Ssemogerere

Archbishop elect Paul Ssemogerere

In short
Explaining on the importance of the day, Fr male noted that it is observed nearly by all christian denominations as the feast day for the conversion of St Paul (formerly Saul) when stopped persecuting Christians, turned into an Apostle and great evangelist. Paul being the patron saint of the Archbishop-elect, the connection and significance can easily be identified.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.