Installation of CCTV Cameras Starts in Kitgum

In short
Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech says eight CCTV cameras will be installed in the first phase of the project within selected areas in the three Divisions of Pager, Pandwong and Central.
Installation of CCTV Cameras Starts in Kitgum5 May 2020, 15:18 Comments 79 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
