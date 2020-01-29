Installation of Electric Fence Around Murchison Falls National Park Starts

In short
The electric fence will be used to block elephants from accessing the communities. Bashir told URN that the each kilometre will cost 50 million shillings.
Installation of Electric Fence Around Murchison Falls National Park Starts29 Jan 2020, 17:32 Comments 69 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Environment Tourism Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Hanji Bashir, the Communications Manager of UWA UWA starts installation of electric fence in murchison falls national game park
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority - UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.