Installation of Electric Fence Around Murchison Falls National Park Starts

29 Jan 2020, 17:32 Comments 69 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Environment Tourism Breaking news

The electric fence will be used to block elephants from accessing the communities. Bashir told URN that the each kilometre will cost 50 million shillings.

 

