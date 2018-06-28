Judith Kukunda
11:18

INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS OF UGANDA 2018 RESULTS

28 Jun 2018, 11:18 Comments 173 Views Business and finance Education Press release

In short
On behalf of the Public Accountants Examinations Board, I congratulate those candidates who passed their various examinations papers, the top candidates and those who have completed the respective courses. I also encourage those who have not make it to persevere.

The President,
The Vice President,
Members of Council,
Members of PAEB,
Secretariat and;
Members of the Press.
 
1.0      INTRODUCTION
 
I wish to take this opportunity to welcome you to this function where we are releasing the June 2018 examinations results.
 
Let me use this golden opportunity to congratulate the Council members upon your election. I also congratulate the President and Vice President who were elected this morning.
 
I thank the outgoing President with his Council and members of PAEB for the support rendered in strengthening the examinations process.  We continue to have a strong foundation for the sustainability of the Institute.
 
As you all know, The Accountants Act, 2013 mandates us to conduct accountancy examinations. Currently, we conduct examinations for three courses, which are duly approved by the National Council for Higher Education, namely:
1.  Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD)
2.  Certified Public Accountants (CPA)
3.  Certified Tax Advisor (CTA)
 
The June 2018 examinations for the three courses were conducted from 28 May to 1 June 2018 at 7 examinations centres of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Nkozi. 
 
A total of 6,142 candidates attempted the examinations.
 
2.0   ACCOUNTING TECHNICIANS DIPLOMA (ATD)
 
There were 271 candidates who attempted the June 2018 examinations compared to 308 candidates in November 2017. 
 
The overall average pass rate increased from 40.5% in November 2017 to 44.4% in the June 2018 sitting.
 
The individual subject performance was as follows
 
  
 June 2018
 November 2017
Subjects
 No. of
candidates
 Pass
 No. of
candidates
 Pass
No.
 %
 No.
 %
1
 Business Accounting
 63
 15
 23.8%
 74
 27
 36.5%
2
 Business Communication
 35
 23
 65.7%
 49
 33
 67.3%
3
 Business Mathematics & Statistics
 54
 13
 24.1%
 81
 39
 48.1%
4
 Principles of Law
 57
 34
 59.6%
 63
 18
 28.6%
5
 Economics
 37
 28
 75.7%
 54
 30
 55.6%
6
 Introduction to Management Accounting
 100
 15
 15.0%
 118
 23
 19.5%
7
 Law of Business Associations
 57
 29
 50.9%
 47
 9
 19.1%
8
 Information Systems
 44
 32
 72.7%
 41
 21
 51.2%
9
 Business Management
 36
 12
 33.3%
 44
 30
 68.2%
10
 Financial Accounting
 42
 23
 54.8%
 44
 14
 31.8%
11
 Principles of Taxation
 56
 29
 51.8%
 61
 15
 24.6%
12
 Entrepreneurship
 34
 28
 82.4%
 48
 32
 66.7%
13
 Principles of Auditing
 52
 15
 28.8%
 67
 29
 43.3%
 
  Total
 667
 296
 44.4%
 791
 320
 40.5%
 
In terms of gender, 50.3% of those who passed were female and 49.7% were male.
 
Furthermore, 52% of the candidates who passed made it on first attempt.
 
It is important to highlight that 65% of those who passed were in the age bracket of 18-24 years. This implies that they are likely to serve the economy for a long time.
 
The following were the top candidates:
S/N
 Subject
 Surname
 First Name
1
 Business Accounting
 Twalib
 Halima
2
 Business Communication
 Kasusse
 Aloysius
3
 Business Mathematics & Statistics
 Gumoshabe
 Leonard
4
 Principles of Law
 Nakato
 Fatuma
5
 Economics
 Okello
 Godfrey
6
 Introduction to Management Accounting
 Omoyen
 Daniel
7
 Law of Business Associations
 Karunga
 Joseph
8
 Information Systems
 Nakayenze
 Mildred
9
 Business Management
 Naluyange
Prisca
10
 Financial Accounting
 Nayebare
 Racheal
11
 Principles of Taxation
 Kinene
 Fagil Kyobe
12
 Entrepreneurship
 Agaba
 Joshua
13
 Principles of Auditing
 Bafuta
 Andrew
 
Coincidentally, 19 candidates completed the ATD course like in November 2017 (See Appendix 1).
 
Cumulatively, 1,708 students have completed the Accounting Technicians' course.
 
3.0   CERTIFIED TAX ADVISOR (CTA)
 
There were 101 candidates who attempted the June 2018 examinations compared to 103 candidates in November 2017. 
 
The individual subject performance is as follows:
 
  
 June 2018
 November 2017
Paper 
 Subjects
 No. of
candidates
 Pass
 No. of
candidates
 Pass
No.
 %
 No.
 %
1
 Principles of Accounting
 9
 4
 44.4%
 13
 2
 15.4%
2
 Business Law
 5<

 

About the author

Judith Kukunda

Comments

Top Stories
More from Judith Kukunda