INSTITUTE OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS OF UGANDA 2018 RESULTS

On behalf of the Public Accountants Examinations Board, I congratulate those candidates who passed their various examinations papers, the top candidates and those who have completed the respective courses. I also encourage those who have not make it to persevere.





June 2018

November 2017

Subjects

No. of

candidates

Pass

No. of

candidates

Pass

No.

%

No.

%

1

Business Accounting

63

15

23.8%

74

27

36.5%

2

Business Communication

35

23

65.7%

49

33

67.3%

3

Business Mathematics & Statistics

54

13

24.1%

81

39

48.1%

4

Principles of Law

57

34

59.6%

63

18

28.6%

5

Economics

37

28

75.7%

54

30

55.6%

6

Introduction to Management Accounting

100

15

15.0%

118

23

19.5%

7

Law of Business Associations

57

29

50.9%

47

9

19.1%

8

Information Systems

44

32

72.7%

41

21

51.2%

9

Business Management

36

12

33.3%

44

30

68.2%

10

Financial Accounting

42

23

54.8%

44

14

31.8%

11

Principles of Taxation

56

29

51.8%

61

15

24.6%

12

Entrepreneurship

34

28

82.4%

48

32

66.7%

13

Principles of Auditing

52

15

28.8%

67

29

43.3%



Total

667

296

44.4%

791

320

40.5%



S/N

Subject

Surname

First Name

1

Business Accounting

Twalib

Halima

2

Business Communication

Kasusse

Aloysius

3

Business Mathematics & Statistics

Gumoshabe

Leonard

4

Principles of Law

Nakato

Fatuma

5

Economics

Okello

Godfrey

6

Introduction to Management Accounting

Omoyen

Daniel

7

Law of Business Associations

Karunga

Joseph

8

Information Systems

Nakayenze

Mildred

9

Business Management

Naluyange

Prisca

10

Financial Accounting

Nayebare

Racheal

11

Principles of Taxation

Kinene

Fagil Kyobe

12

Entrepreneurship

Agaba

Joshua

13

Principles of Auditing

Bafuta

Andrew



The President,The Vice President,Members of Council,Members of PAEB,Secretariat and;Members of the Press.I wish to take this opportunity to welcome you to this function where we are releasing the June 2018 examinations results.Let me use this golden opportunity to congratulate the Council members upon your election. I also congratulate the President and Vice President who were elected this morning.I thank the outgoing President with his Council and members of PAEB for the support rendered in strengthening the examinations process. We continue to have a strong foundation for the sustainability of the Institute.As you all know, The Accountants Act, 2013 mandates us to conduct accountancy examinations. Currently, we conduct examinations for three courses, which are duly approved by the National Council for Higher Education, namely:1. Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD)2. Certified Public Accountants (CPA)3. Certified Tax Advisor (CTA)The June 2018 examinations for the three courses were conducted from 28 May to 1 June 2018 at 7 examinations centres of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Nkozi.A total of 6,142 candidates attempted the examinations.There were 271 candidates who attempted the June 2018 examinations compared to 308 candidates in November 2017.The overall average pass rate increased from 40.5% in November 2017 to 44.4% in the June 2018 sitting.The individual subject performance was as followsIn terms of gender, 50.3% of those who passed were female and 49.7% were male.Furthermore, 52% of the candidates who passed made it on first attempt.It is important to highlight that 65% of those who passed were in the age bracket of 18-24 years. This implies that they are likely to serve the economy for a long time.The following were the top candidates:Coincidentally, 19 candidates completed the ATD course like in November 2017 (See Appendix 1).Cumulatively, 1,708 students have completed the Accounting Technicians' course.There were 101 candidates who attempted the June 2018 examinations compared to 103 candidates in November 2017.The individual subject performance is as follows: