Institutions Allowed to Reopen for Final-Year Medical Students

In short
The group of finalists considered for the said programme includes those undertaking training at the bachelor’s level in medicine and surgery, nursing, midwifery, dental surgery, pharmacy, and allied medical professionals.
Institutions Allowed to Reopen for Final-Year Medical Students2 Sep 2020, 04:59 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Educational institutions with final-year students undertaking health-related training are allowed reopen. Courtesy Photo.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.