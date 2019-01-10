Insubordination Indictments Come Back to Haunt Nawangwe

In short
Months before the end of his tenure, Prof. Ddumba accused Prof. Nawangwe of making unilateral decisions and involving himself in acts of insubordination, gross misconduct and disrespect. In a 6-page letter of caution, dated January 30, 2017, Prof. Ddumba observed that Nawangwes, acts of insubordination had caused him enormous humiliation.
Insubordination Indictments Come Back to Haunt Nawangwe10 Jan 2019, 16:42 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Analysis
Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe
