Flavia Nassaka
14:08

Insurance Fraud Researchers Set Doctors Up- Ian Clarke

15 Nov 2019, 14:07 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
The news of the fraud came after a survey done by the Uganda Insurers Association found wide-spread cheating from hospitals, which forced some insurance to erase some of the clinics from the list of providers, at the beginning of this month.

 

Tagged with: insurance fraud by hospitals
Mentioned: International Medical Centre (IMC)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.