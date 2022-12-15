Insurance Industry Grows, Health Schemes Lose Business

In short
According to the performance report, the insurance companies in Uganda managed to sell insurance worth 1.085 trillion Shillings by the end of the third quarter of the year 2022, up from the 912 billion Shillings recorded for the same period in 2021.
Insurance Industry Grows, Health Schemes Lose Business15 Dec 2022, 17:43 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Tagged with: Insurance
