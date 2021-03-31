In short
Ibau Chairman Solomon Rubondo admits that when Covid 19 broke out, the country was not prepared and the industry did not know how to handle the ensuing risks.
These included closure of businesses and losses of employment.
Insurance Industry Seeks to Accommodate Post-COVID-19 Risks
Tagged with: Insurance
Mentioned: Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda
