Flavia Nassaka
11:33

Insurance Trainers Test Insurers on Competence and Skills

2 Mar 2021, 11:32 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
Saul Seremba, the Chief Executive of the government’s insurance training entity says that there’s general low awareness among the public about what the industry is about and that they needed insurers to learn from each other, something they opted to do through a quiz.

 

Tagged with: insurance training
Mentioned: Insurance Training College (ITC) Liberty Insurance Uganda Uganda Reinsurance Company

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.