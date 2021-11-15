Integrated Electricity Projects Seen As Solution To Boost Demand

In short

The decline in connectivity was largely due to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the consumer’s spending power, which has forced some of them to revert to other sources of energy like wood and kerosene to meet their needs.



The 40 kilowatt-hour plant at Kiwumu targets to serve at least 400 households and small businesses and has already attracted more than 250 connections, which the partners say is more than they had expected.