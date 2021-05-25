Intensify Mental Health Care in Villages - Experts

In short
Experts in mental health and psycho social issues want services of mental health strengthened in rural areas.
According to the experts, scaling up of mental health services in the rural communities will help the many people who are suffering with the effects from pandemic to access services.
Kampala, Uganda
