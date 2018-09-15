Inter Forces Games to Cost UGX 160 Million

In short
This years games, hosted by the Uganda peoples Defence Forces, will be held at Land Forces Headquarters Bombo, Kigo Range Shooting Ground and Namboole Stadium. More than 800 participants have been confirmed from the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF, Uganda Police, Uganda Prisons and Uganda wildlife Authority.
Inter Forces Games to Cost UGX 160 Million15 Sep 2018, 15:08 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.