In short
Team Uganda won all it's matches in basketball, football and netball against Burundi, EALA and Tanzania at the East African Community Inter-parliamentary Games.
Inter-parliamentary Games: Uganda Wins Netball, Basketball Matches
Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against EALA. The match ended 5-0 in Uganda's favour. Parliament photo.
