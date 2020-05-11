In short
Residents from various places have increasingly been storming the RDC’s compound demanding for relief since the extension of the lockdown a week ago. The situation was worsened when rivers in Kasese and other parts of the Rwenzori region burst their banks, throwing thousands of families into uncertainty.
Inter-Religious Committe of Kasese Drums for Relief to the Vulnerable
