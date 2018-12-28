In short
Ochengel was interdicted last week on the orders of the Inspector General of Government, Irene Mulyagonza following the disappearance of the NUSAF desk officer, Paul Edobo with over Shillings 500 million meant for supplies of inputs.
Interdicted Arua CAO, Deputy Hand Over Office
Ismail Ochengel the interdicted CAO (r) handing over files to the new CAO Donath Eswilu at the district board room as RDC Nahori Oyaa looks on today
