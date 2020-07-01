Interim Mayors Demand Additional Funding for New Cities

In short
Raphael Magyezi, the Local Government Minister says that plans are underway to lobby additional funding to supplement the already approved municipality budgets.
Interim Mayors Demand Additional Funding for New Cities1 Jul 2020, 17:33 Comments 140 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
The speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga joins other leaders to celebrate the creation of new cities.
In short
Tagged with: city development plan financial year goods and services government municipality regional
Mentioned: Jinja Majid Batambuze Raphael Magyezi government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.