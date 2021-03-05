Samuel Amanya
Intermittent Power Supply Ruining Business in Kanungu

5 Mar 2021, 07:57 Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda
UEDCL Kihihi branch in Kanungu District

In short
Kanungu depends on the 33 KiloVolt (KV) Rukungiri-Kanungu and Muhanga-Rugyeyo power line. But, according to residents, the line blacks out often leaving them in total darkness for longer hours, especially during day time. The problem is even worse when it rains.

 

