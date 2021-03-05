Intermittent Power Supply Ruining Business in Kanungu

In short
Kanungu depends on the 33 KiloVolt (KV) Rukungiri-Kanungu and Muhanga-Rugyeyo power line. But, according to residents, the line blacks out often leaving them in total darkness for longer hours, especially during day time. The problem is even worse when it rains.
Intermittent Power Supply Ruining Business in Kanungu5 Mar 2021, 07:57 Comments 129 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.