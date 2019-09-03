Internal Affairs Minister Tasked to Explain Rampant Kidnaps, Murders

In short
The Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Jeje Odongo has this afternoon been tasked to explain the new wave of kidnaps and murders across the country.
Dominic Ochola
Internal Affairs minister, Gen. Jeje Odongo, addressing journalists in Kampala as UPDF Spokeman Paddy Ankunda looks on. Login to license this image from 1$.
