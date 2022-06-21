Kiberu Gideon
Internal Affairs Ministry Downplays Medical Insurance Requirement for Migrant Workers

Simon Peter Mundeyi

In short
Simon Mundeyi said that the Ministry does not think that medical insurance is a solution to incidents in which Ugandans, especially those working in Middle East countries have their internal body organs, especially kidneys harvested. Rather, it' is better to concentrate on mandatory checking for the internal organs and trauma injuries before leaving the country and on landing at the airport.

 

