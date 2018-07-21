Armored Pickups, Sharpshooters to be Given on Demand – Obiga Kania

In short
The clarification follows a recent Presidential directive to the finance ministry to procure vehicles which will be used to guarantee the safety of legislators in the wake of insecurity in the country. The provision includes pickups protected against small arms bullets and sharpshooters of the Army.
Armored Pickups, Sharpshooters to be Given on Demand – Obiga Kania21 Jul 2018, 13:59 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: security for members of parliament insecurity in uganda government says uganda secure musevenis 10 security strategy mps ask for security
Mentioned: parliament of uganda security agencies
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.