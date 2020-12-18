In short
Namusiitwa says that although she was informed about the changes, she has not received a formal letter detailing reasons why she was replaced on a post in which she was voted unopposed. She, however, adds that she is being witch-hunted for defying Kasolo and supporting his rivals faction headed by Patrick Kintu Kisekulo.
Internal Fights Escalate Among NRM Camps in Kyotera
18 Dec 2020
In short
Tagged with: Accused of being disloyal to MP Kasolo Kyotera NRM Publicity secretary dropped Namusiitwa to petition the secretariat
Mentioned: Namusiitwa
