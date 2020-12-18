Davis Buyondo
04:54

Internal Fights Escalate Among NRM Camps in Kyotera

18 Dec 2020, 04:52 Comments 192 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Updates
Agnes Namusiitwa the NRM publicity Secretary who was dropped

Agnes Namusiitwa the NRM publicity Secretary who was dropped

In short
Namusiitwa says that although she was informed about the changes, she has not received a formal letter detailing reasons why she was replaced on a post in which she was voted unopposed. She, however, adds that she is being witch-hunted for defying Kasolo and supporting his rivals faction headed by Patrick Kintu Kisekulo.

 

Tagged with: Accused of being disloyal to MP Kasolo Kyotera NRM Publicity secretary dropped Namusiitwa to petition the secretariat
Mentioned: Namusiitwa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.