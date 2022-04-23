International Charity Starts Initiative to Link PWDs to Job Opportunities

In short
Murangira who speaks with help of an interpreter asked corporate companies to embrace disability inclusion in the human resource manuals by making adjustments at workplaces that accommodate all categories of people.
International Charity Starts Initiative to Link PWDs to Job Opportunities23 Apr 2022, 17:15 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: career opportunities for the disabled
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.