In short
Pompigne says Media outlets across Africa need to invest more in producing content, in order to counter the force of international conglomerates that are ambitiously investing in Africa, targeting African audiences and competing for African airwaves.
International Media Dominance Threatens Local Outlets –Expert
19 Mar 2019
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, the CEO of APO Group, a media relations' consulting firm and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East
