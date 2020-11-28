International Passenger Numbers Steadily Increasing - UCAA

In short
In the first 25 days of November, Bamwesigye noted an increase in the daily average of passengers from 1,375 passengers in October to 1,676 so far recorded this month.
International Passenger Numbers Steadily Increasing - UCAA28 Nov 2020, 15:13 Comments 198 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Fred K. Bamwesigye, the Acting Director General Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA addressing the media. UCAA Photo
