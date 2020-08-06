Bukenya Fred
16:14

International Schools Demand Seat on UNEB Board

6 Aug 2020, 16:09 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
Dr. James Magara appearing before the Education Committee

Dr. James Magara appearing before the Education Committee

In short
Dr. Magara notes that despite liberalization of the sector students studying and qualifying using international curricula have unique challenges when it comes to progression into tertiary institutions where their qualifications have to be scrutinized and equated by UNEB.

 

Tagged with: International curriculum academic qualifications
Mentioned: Education Committee of Parliament National Curriculum Development Centre Uganda National Examination Board

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.