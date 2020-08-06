International Schools Demand Seat on UNEB Board

In short
Dr. Magara notes that despite liberalization of the sector students studying and qualifying using international curricula have unique challenges when it comes to progression into tertiary institutions where their qualifications have to be scrutinized and equated by UNEB.
International Schools Demand Seat on UNEB Board6 Aug 2020, 16:09 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: International curriculum academic qualifications
Mentioned: Education Committee of Parliament National Curriculum Development Centre Uganda National Examination Board
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.