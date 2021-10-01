In short
The minister notes despite being convinced that international schools are able to enforce standard operating procedures, reopening these schools yet the national ones are closed will paint a very bad picture and would be seen as discrimination among learners of different communities and social classes.
International Schools Remain Closed -Education Minister Janet Museveni Top story1 Oct 2021, 19:51 Comments 284 Views Education Report
