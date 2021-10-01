Christopher Kisekka
International Schools Remain Closed -Education Minister Janet Museveni Top story

1 Oct 2021
Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni courtsey photo

In short
The minister notes despite being convinced that international schools are able to enforce standard operating procedures, reopening these schools yet the national ones are closed will paint a very bad picture and would be seen as discrimination among learners of different communities and social classes.

 

