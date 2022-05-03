Internet Shutdowns, New Laws Threaten Freedom of Expression in Uganda

In short
Lawyer, and Media advocate, Peter Magelah Gwayaka says the right to freedom of expression is particularly being threatened by intolerance
Internet Shutdowns, New Laws Threaten Freedom of Expression in Uganda3 May 2022, 13:36 Comments 238 Views Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Uganda Human Rights Network for Journalists (HRNJ) The Uganda Journalists Association (UJA)
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.