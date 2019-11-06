In short
Susan Teltscher, the Head of the Human Capacity Building Division of the International Telecommunication Union's Telecommunication Development Bureau explains that the trend arises out of affordability and lack of digital skills among women and the absence of internet service in rural areas where more women are based.
Internet Use & Access Improves, But Digital Gender Gap Is Growing -Report Top story6 Nov 2019, 10:49 Comments 246 Views Human rights Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: 3G Building Division of the International Telecommunication Union International Telecommunication Union Smart Phone Susan Teltscher Telecommunication Development Bureau broadband connectivity digital economy
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.