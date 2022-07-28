Internships Frustrating Graduates, Students and Managers Say

In short
Assistant Lecturer at Makerere University, Rodney Rugyema says that apart from the internship period being too short, many organisations where the students are posted for their internship programmes do not offer them what is required, with others giving them casual work outside their fields of study.
Internships Frustrating Graduates, Students and Managers Say28 Jul 2022, 08:45 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Employment
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.