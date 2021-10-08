In short
The vehicles include four Range Rover Sport each valued at 500 million Shillings, as well as several discovery vehicles, are Totota Hilux pickups estimated to cost between 200 and 350 million Shillings. All the vehicles, at both Interpol and URA, were manufactured between 2017 and 2020 and were shipped to Uganda from Dubai, where they were taken after being stolen.
Interpol Impounds UGX 3.7Bb Cars Stolen from UK, South Africa
