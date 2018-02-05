Interpol Trains Crime Intelligence Officers

In short
The officers are locked up at Imperial Golf Course hotel where they will undergo theoretical and practical crime intelligence analysis training.
Interpol Trains Crime Intelligence Officers5 Feb 2018, 18:35 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura poses in a group photo with some of the participants at the training Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.