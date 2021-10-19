In short
The Secretariat early this year advertised over 50 jobs attracting more than 15,000 applications. However there have been concerns especially from the Ugandan side over unequal distribution of the jobs among the six member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.
Interviews for EAC Jobs Postponed After Uganda's Protest19 Oct 2021, 18:15 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Updates
