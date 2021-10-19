Alex Otto
18:17

Interviews for EAC Jobs Postponed After Uganda's Protest

19 Oct 2021, 18:15 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Politics Updates
East African Community flags EAC

East African Community flags Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The Secretariat early this year advertised over 50 jobs attracting more than 15,000 applications. However there have been concerns especially from the Ugandan side over unequal distribution of the jobs among the six member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.

 

Tagged with: EALA EALA MPs East African Secretariat jobs Member states and quotas jobs at EALA
Mentioned: EALA MPs

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.