In short
In September last year, members of West Nile Cooperative Union and other leaders in the region started pushing for compensation from government.
In their memorandum presented to Anite, the petitioners demanded for over Shillings 1 Trillion for loss of over 10 Eucalyptus forests, over 20,000 tons of tobacco and machinery among others, which were destroyed during the war.
Intrigue May Fail Compensation of West Nile Cooperative Union-Minister Anite Top story2 Mar 2020, 12:22 Comments 176 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Misc Report
Members of West Nile Cooperative Union in a group photo with Minister Anite after they presented their compensation demands to her at Wandi TC in Terego.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.