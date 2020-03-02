Members of West Nile Cooperative Union in a group photo with Minister Anite after they presented their compensation demands to her at Wandi TC in Terego.

In short

In September last year, members of West Nile Cooperative Union and other leaders in the region started pushing for compensation from government.



In their memorandum presented to Anite, the petitioners demanded for over Shillings 1 Trillion for loss of over 10 Eucalyptus forests, over 20,000 tons of tobacco and machinery among others, which were destroyed during the war.